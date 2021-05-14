Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MYOV. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,242. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,025.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,893,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,832 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares during the period. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.