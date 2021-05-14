Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.90.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $133.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

