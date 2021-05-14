Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.70.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NTRA stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,409 shares in the company, valued at $13,277,291.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Natera by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Natera by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

