Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $150.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. 85,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 874,141 shares.The stock last traded at $93.75 and had previously closed at $88.92.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at $923,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,764,792.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995 in the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Natera by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natera by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

