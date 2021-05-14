Nathan D. Weaver Sells 1,797 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FUL opened at $68.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

