National Bank Financial Boosts Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to $6.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:FLMMF traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.31. 228,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

