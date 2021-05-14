National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

