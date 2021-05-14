National Bank Financial Increases Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$38.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZZZ. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.14.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$31.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$12.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

