National Bank Financial Raises Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$5.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HWX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.42.

Shares of TSE HWX traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.54. 178,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,802. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$4.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.08. The stock has a market cap of C$885.78 million and a P/E ratio of 92.71.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

