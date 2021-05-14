National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Héroux-Devtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.63.

HERXF opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

