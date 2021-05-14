National Bank Financial Trims Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Target Price to C$9.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ERF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.20.

ERF traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.50. 825,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,363. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 199,852 shares in the company, valued at C$1,480,903.32.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

