National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bsr Reit’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($1.29). The company had revenue of C$37.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

