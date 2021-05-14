National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NA. CSFB boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.10.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$91.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$50.99 and a 1 year high of C$91.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$87.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.46.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.9200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

