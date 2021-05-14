National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.70

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

National Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $35.35 on Friday. National Bankshares has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $39.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $226.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.54.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bankshares news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NKSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.