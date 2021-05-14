National Bankshares Raises True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$7.25

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TNT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian cut True North Commercial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$6.75 target price (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$6.75 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut True North Commercial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.89.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE TNT.UN opened at C$7.17 on Monday. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$4.91 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625.94 million and a PE ratio of 15.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 129.13%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.