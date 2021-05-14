National Express Group (LON:NEX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NEX. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Express Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 336.43 ($4.40).

Shares of LON:NEX traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 291.80 ($3.81). The company had a trading volume of 1,352,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,504. National Express Group has a 1-year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 310.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 268.13.

In other news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,642 ($25,662.40). Also, insider Chris Davies sold 28,901 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97), for a total value of £87,859.04 ($114,788.40).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

