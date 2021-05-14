National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.070-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.National Vision also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.07-1.12 EPS.

EYE stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 831,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,521. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.81, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Vision has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

