NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce $116.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.14 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $115.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $467.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $469.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $472.82 million, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $472.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

