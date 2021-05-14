NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

