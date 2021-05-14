Needham & Company LLC Boosts Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target to $20.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $192.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 298,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

