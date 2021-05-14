NEST Protocol (NEST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.83 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $64.83 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.01166989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00115489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063554 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.