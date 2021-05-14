NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $106.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38. NetEase has a one year low of $71.77 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

