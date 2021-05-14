NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NetEase were worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after buying an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after buying an additional 7,221,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,535,000 after buying an additional 4,006,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,805,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.38. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.77 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

