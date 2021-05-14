Neutrino USD (USDN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.55 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $442.21 million and $16.55 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00096592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.91 or 0.00595418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.00240862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.63 or 0.01202471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $612.43 or 0.01228148 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 446,450,174 coins and its circulating supply is 446,449,622 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

