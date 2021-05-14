Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001954 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $443.46 million and approximately $19.91 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.00627646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00081490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00240175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $613.71 or 0.01207009 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00037083 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 446,337,512 coins and its circulating supply is 446,336,960 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars.

