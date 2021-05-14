New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Several research firms recently commented on NEWR. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,894 shares of company stock worth $5,955,205. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

