New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.83)-(0.80) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.79). The company issued revenue guidance of $709-711 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.87 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.830–0.800 EPS.

NEWR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $59.29. 2,185,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,529. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.28.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,894 shares of company stock worth $5,955,205 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.