New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:SNR opened at $6.53 on Friday. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.34 million, a PE ratio of -59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

