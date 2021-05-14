New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,863,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $53,445,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

