New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Shares in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Conduent by 2,130.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,427 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Conduent by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,747,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 408,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

CNDT opened at $7.05 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

