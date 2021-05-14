New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THFF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in First Financial by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Financial by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

