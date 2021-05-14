NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives $62.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get NEXT alerts:

NXGPY stock remained flat at $$58.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.