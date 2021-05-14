NEXT’s (NXGPY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NEXT stock remained flat at $$58.03 during midday trading on Friday. 98 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

