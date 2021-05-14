NFI Group (NFI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NFI Group (TSE: NFI) recently:

5/10/2021 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

5/8/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$35.00.

5/7/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

TSE NFI traded up C$0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.30. 170,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,149. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.61. NFI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.48 and a 12-month high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.85 million. On average, analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.2899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is presently -40.36%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

