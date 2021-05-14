NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $5.66 on Friday, reaching $228.71. 165,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $288.73.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NICE. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.86.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.