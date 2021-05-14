NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.49. The company had a trading volume of 43,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $214.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

