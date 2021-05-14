NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

