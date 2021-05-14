Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 505.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 625.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HEICO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

HEICO stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $142.89.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.