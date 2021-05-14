Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $24.35 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKR. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

