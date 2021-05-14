Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.