Nimiq (NIM) One Day Volume Tops $1.34 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $75.53 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,254.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.44 or 0.08101743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.50 or 0.02601809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.18 or 0.00650067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00201593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.29 or 0.00826911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.57 or 0.00669125 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.14 or 0.00595164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,422,500,988 coins and its circulating supply is 7,761,000,988 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.