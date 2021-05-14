nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.83.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,626. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,483,000 after buying an additional 1,734,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,097,000 after acquiring an additional 110,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,424,000 after buying an additional 70,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after purchasing an additional 482,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after buying an additional 244,459 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.