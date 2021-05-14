Nord Finance (NORD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.20 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $8.22 or 0.00016206 BTC on popular exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00088411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00603034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.00234708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $570.85 or 0.01125871 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $620.47 or 0.01223729 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,362,480 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

