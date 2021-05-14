Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Sells $266,680.00 in Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE JWN opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $41,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $37,011,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

