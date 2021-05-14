Northcoast Research Weighs in on Papa John’s International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.32.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 120.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $2,331,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 65.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 108.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

