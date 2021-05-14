Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Steven L. Fradkin Sells 36,064 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $4,279,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NTRS opened at $119.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $121.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

