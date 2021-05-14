Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NPI. ATB Capital raised their price target on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.30.

NPI traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.00. 142,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Northland Power has a one year low of C$29.51 and a one year high of C$51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.88.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.65%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

