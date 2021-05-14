Northland Securities Boosts Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Price Target to $38.00

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NWPX opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

