Northland Securities Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $220.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.90.

SEDG stock opened at $204.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

