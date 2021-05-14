Northland Securities Trims Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price to $66.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.92.

PCRX stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,491,213.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,252,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $171,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

